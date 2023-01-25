Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOCMF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 226 ($2.80) to GBX 205 ($2.54) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 375 ($4.64) to GBX 270 ($3.34) in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

DOCMF stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

