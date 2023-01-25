DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy accounts for approximately 4.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 408.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy stock opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.68. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.92%.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.42.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

