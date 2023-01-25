Duck Creek Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,376 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 163% compared to the average volume of 904 call options.

Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 114,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,926,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 107,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. 1,262,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

