EAC (EAC) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $10.12 million and $5,334.91 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00388342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015438 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00017214 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03394631 USD and is down -9.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,461.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

