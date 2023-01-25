EAC (EAC) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, EAC has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $5,571.76 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00387458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015561 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000819 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03394631 USD and is down -9.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,461.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

