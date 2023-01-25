Eagle Materials (EXP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.60 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EXP traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.19. The stock had a trading volume of 203,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,400. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

