Eagle Materials (EXP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.60 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE EXP traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.19. The stock had a trading volume of 203,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,400. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.28.
Eagle Materials Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.25.
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
