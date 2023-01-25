Eastern Bankshares (EBC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $195.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.48 million. On average, analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

EBC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.71. 388,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,500. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,044 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBC. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

