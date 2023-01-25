Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Stock Price Up 14%

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 14% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Ebro Foods Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22.

About Ebro Foods

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

