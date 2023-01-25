Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $0.98

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Elastos has a total market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $213,538.78 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.00408691 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,641.27 or 0.28687093 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00583221 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.