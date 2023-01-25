Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Electromed Price Performance
ELMD stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 million, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.48. Electromed has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.25.
About Electromed
