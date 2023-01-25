Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 75,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 46,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Electrovaya from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

Electrovaya, Inc is a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. The firm’s businesses include lithium-ion batteries to power MHEVs including forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles, as well as accessories such as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and specialty applications which require complex power solutions, including competencies in building systems for third parties.

