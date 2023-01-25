Elevance Health (ELV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ELV traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $478.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,215. The company has a fifty day moving average of $502.07 and a 200-day moving average of $492.16. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health has a one year low of $420.73 and a one year high of $549.52.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.89.
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.
