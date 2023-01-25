Elevance Health (ELV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $478.52. 1,253,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,215. The business has a 50-day moving average of $502.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $420.73 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Company Profile

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.89.

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.