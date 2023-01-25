ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $26.24 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. ELIS has a total market cap of $26.24 million and $1,424.43 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 55.4% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00049393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00030529 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000226 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017793 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00214826 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002888 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.17022413 USD and is down -7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,259.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

