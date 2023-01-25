Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,410,364 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 520,718 shares.The stock last traded at $10.14 and had previously closed at $10.12.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elliott Opportunity II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the third quarter valued at about $17,375,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 1,482.7% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 331,925 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 197.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 53,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

