Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.34

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and traded as high as $33.26. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 18,600 shares changing hands.

Emclaire Financial Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Emclaire Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 78,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emclaire Financial by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emclaire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emclaire Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Emclaire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

