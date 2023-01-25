Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,998,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 122,081 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $146,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.70. 102,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,229. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

