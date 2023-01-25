Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 2,423 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,747,594 shares of company stock valued at $178,182,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

