Empirical Finance LLC Buys 254 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,509 shares of company stock worth $19,754,464 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $833.21.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $799.09 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $830.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $764.85. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

