Empirical Finance LLC Buys 441 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Markel Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $786.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,511. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $727.47 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $779.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $732.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

