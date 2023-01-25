Empirical Finance LLC Buys 5,154 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Valero Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 262.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $145.03 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.18.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

