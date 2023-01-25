Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $182.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.61. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,250 shares of company stock worth $22,235,385 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

