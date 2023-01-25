Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $313.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.03 and its 200-day moving average is $271.23. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

