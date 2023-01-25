Empirical Finance LLC Has $986,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,485,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.10.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $392.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.55. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $621.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.