Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,470,000 after purchasing an additional 149,420 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.50.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $500.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $515.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.41. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.34 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

