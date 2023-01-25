Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,240 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 974,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,121,000 after acquiring an additional 98,211 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Sempra by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Sempra by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Sempra by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $159.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.56 and a 200 day moving average of $158.67. Sempra has a 1 year low of $129.69 and a 1 year high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

