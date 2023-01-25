Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,338 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day moving average is $129.25.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

