Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 205,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1,740.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 336,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after purchasing an additional 317,781 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 179.3% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 28,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.71.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $180.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.01. The company has a market capitalization of $349.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.