Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 1,085 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

AMGN opened at $259.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.21 and a 200-day moving average of $257.04. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.