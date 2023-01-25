Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 182,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,801,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 183,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.68 per share, with a total value of $6,921,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,985,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,526,895.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 182,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $6,176,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,801,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,442,887.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

