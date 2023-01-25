Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 41,337 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insider Activity

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 24.55%. This is an increase from New Fortress Energy’s previous Special dividend of $0.10. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 902.26%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

