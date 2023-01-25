Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,399 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

