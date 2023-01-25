Empowered Funds LLC Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.86. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,085,716. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.