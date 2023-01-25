Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,495,000 after acquiring an additional 680,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after acquiring an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,629,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after acquiring an additional 553,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.75. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $3.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.