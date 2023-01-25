Empowered Funds LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Scorpio Tankers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $57.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

