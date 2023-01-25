Empowered Funds LLC Invests $932,000 in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 88.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PDC Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.71. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.76% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDCE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $168,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,243,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $168,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,243,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.28 per share, with a total value of $68,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,856.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 66,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,981 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

