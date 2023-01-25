Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 273 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $348.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

