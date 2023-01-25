Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 187,458 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 187,458 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,878,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,168 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 241,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.97.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

