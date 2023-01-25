Empowered Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,597.88.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,341.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,441.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,314.13. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $22,691,045. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.