Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV) Announces Dividend of $0.41

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON EDV opened at GBX 1,927 ($23.86) on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 1,435 ($17.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,176 ($26.94). The firm has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8,421.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,780.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,689.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13.

In other Endeavour Mining news, insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,671 ($20.69) per share, for a total transaction of £100,260 ($124,130.25).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.86) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.71) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

