Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166,100 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter worth $969,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 164.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 381,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 237,475 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 17.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 415,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,102,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 90,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Enel Chile Price Performance

ENIC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. 56,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,135. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.01. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

About Enel Chile

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

See Also

