Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.42 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 13.91%.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 247,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,168. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $54.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFSC. DA Davidson raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,279,159.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

