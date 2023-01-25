Enzyme Hits Market Cap of $45.49 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $45.49 million and $1.00 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for approximately $22.32 or 0.00098633 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00399028 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,332.78 or 0.28008854 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00599913 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.