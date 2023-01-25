EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,268 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 36.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 20.3% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 725,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $81,021,000 after buying an additional 122,268 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 63.0% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,992 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 9.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,428,956 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $159,655,000 after buying an additional 122,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.27.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $132.44. 464,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,284. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.92%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

