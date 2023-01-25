EOS Trading Up 14.2% This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. EOS has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $196.41 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00004688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021088 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003995 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001366 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,080,862,189 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.