Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $14.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.29. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.05.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $313.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $223.66 and a 12 month high of $324.75. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.57.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 31,939 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

