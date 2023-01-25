Ergo 24-Hour Volume Tops $923,027.48 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00007269 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $109.46 million and approximately $923,027.48 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,121.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00385929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.00 or 0.00752628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00094374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.87 or 0.00570371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00179025 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,135,319 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

