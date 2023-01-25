Essentra (LON:ESNT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $224.59

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.59 ($2.78) and traded as low as GBX 216.77 ($2.68). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 219.50 ($2.72), with a volume of 320,977 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 295 ($3.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Essentra Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 224.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £656.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Featured Stories

