Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 1.3 %

ETD traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.78. 248,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.18. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Articles

