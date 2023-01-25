ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Reaches $3.76

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for $3.76 or 0.00016423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ETHPoW has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. ETHPoW has a market cap of $405.62 million and approximately $20.84 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.14 or 0.00405581 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,467.77 or 0.28468789 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.42 or 0.00596070 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.70137618 USD and is down -10.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $18,473,733.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

